Mon, 09 October 2017 at 9:21 pm

Lindsey Stirling Performs Emotional Dance for Late Father on 'DWTS' (Video)

Lindsey Stirling Performs Emotional Dance for Late Father on 'DWTS' (Video)

Lindsey Stirling gave an incredible performance dedicated to her late father during Most Memorable Year Night on Dancing With the Stars!

The 31-year-old violinist was joined by partner Mark Ballas for the performance on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

Lindsey and Mark performed a Viennese Waltz and they earned a score of 26 out of 30 points.

Lindsey said that the year her father passed away was her most memorable one and she opened up about how instead of being angry over the loss of her father, she looked back at the amazing moments they got to spend together.
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
