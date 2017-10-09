Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 5:06 pm

Luke Evans' 'Professor Marston' Movie Debuts Final Trailer!

Luke Evans is all smiles in his tight white tee while being interviewed at the Build Series on Monday (October 9) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Bella Heathcote and Rebecca Hall, as well as the film’s director and writer, Angela Robinson.

The final trailer for the upcoming movie, in theaters this weekend, was released during New York Comic-Con the other day. The film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston (Evans) to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940′s.


PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN | Final Trailer

FYI: Bella is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress, Jimmy Choo heels, and John Hardy jewelry.
Photos: Noam Galai/ BUILD Series
