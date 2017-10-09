Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:16 am

Margot Robbie, Tessa Thompson & Riley Keough Cover Elle's Women in Hollywood 2017!

Among some of the choices for Elle‘s Women in Hollywood 2017 this year are Margot Robbie, Tessa Thompson, and Riley Keough each separately covering the November issue!

Also chosen for the issue are producer Kathleen Kennedy, Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern, Cicely Tyson, and Jennifer Lawrence (check out her cover here!)

Tessa spoke with the mag about “traditional” roles that don’t work for her.

“I think our ideas about what a young black person or a young Mexican person or a young white person should be like weren’t as expansive then as they are now. It made me think I had to fit into a box. The one-dimensional girlfriend or the sassy black friend—those weren’t going to work for me,” she said.

FYI: Margot, Tessa, and Riley are wearing Calvin Klein 205W39NYC.

For more from the women, visit Elle.com.

See all the Women in Hollywood covers below…
Credit: Terry Tsiolis/Elle
