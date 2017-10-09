Melania Trump's Staff Slams Ivana Trump for Insinuating She's the Real First Lady

A spokesperson for Melania Trump is speaking out to slam President Trump‘s first wife Ivana Trump for insinuating that she is the real First Lady.

Ivana gave an interview to promote her upcoming book in which she said she doesn’t call the direct White House number because she doesn’t want to make Melania jealous.

“I have the direct number to White House but I don’t really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don’t really want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife, OK? I’m first lady, OK?” Ivana told ABC News while laughing.

Melania‘s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement in response to this quote.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,” the statement read. “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”