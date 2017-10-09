Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 8:41 am

Meryl Streep Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Meryl Streep once called Harvey Weinstein a “god” in her 2012 Golden Globes acceptance speech, and now she’s speaking out about the disgraced Hollywood producer after decades worth of allegations surrounding sexual harassment have come to light.

The 68-year-old actress has worked alongside Harvey in recent films including August: Osage County and The Iron Lady, for which she won an Oscar.

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes,” Meryl said in a statement.

“One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it,” she continued.

“The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game,” she concluded (via Huffington Post).
    Yeah right she didn’t know. No offence but there have been rumours about him for years. Many of the celebrities he championed chose to put their head in the sand.

  • Sansa Squad

    “Rumors” and a reputation for being sleazy do not a serial sexual predator make. It’s a little bit of a reach to assume they all knew the severity of his behavior

  • Utope

    I’m not saying she knew about the severity of his behaviour, but he was known for acting inappropriately with women. I do not buy the whole “I didn’t know” shtick. Maybe they didn’t know how bad it was, I will give you that, but they knew something wasn’t right.

  • Jamie

    I really admire her and think she is an amazing actress, so I’m hoping she didn’t actually know. I don’t want to believe that she knew and chose to work with him anyway.

  • Sansa Squad

    Maybe so, but knowing the extent is what prompts the public outcry (instead of whispering about it privately)… I agree something should’ve been done long ago, but that’s on the consciences of the men (including his brother) who worked closely w him at TWC and actually had the power to stop it.

  • Sansa Squad

    Meryl with that Monday morning PR drop… From a publicity standpoint, this timing/execution is a huge middle finger to Harvey, so good for her. Here’s hoping everyone else follows suit.

  • FerCat

    She’s well established and had nothing to lose if she spoke out.
    Again when it’s one of their own, the response is muted.
    James Woods being an asshole gets for rage.

  • gradybridges

    She knew and didn’t care-Meryl also supports Roman Polanski

  • gradybridges

    She also supports Roman Polanski so