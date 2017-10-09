Meryl Streep Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Meryl Streep once called Harvey Weinstein a “god” in her 2012 Golden Globes acceptance speech, and now she’s speaking out about the disgraced Hollywood producer after decades worth of allegations surrounding sexual harassment have come to light.

The 68-year-old actress has worked alongside Harvey in recent films including August: Osage County and The Iron Lady, for which she won an Oscar.

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes,” Meryl said in a statement.

Click inside for the full statement…

“One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it,” she continued.

“The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game,” she concluded (via Huffington Post).