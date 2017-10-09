Naya Rivera Opens Up About Reconciling With Ryan Dorsey After Calling Off Divorce

Naya Rivera is opening up about calling off her divorce with Ryan Dorsey.

The 30-year-old actress and Ryan, who share two-year-old son Josey, announced their split in November of 2016 but recently sparked reconciliation rumors.

“It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together,” Naya told People, adding that it was “a personal decision.”

She later told Us Weekly, “I’m doing great!”

“I really like being at home with my family and taking care of my kid. Cooking and decorating. I’m like a weird little Martha Stewart homebody,” Naya explained.

We’re so glad to hear that things are going well for Naya and Ryan!