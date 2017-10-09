Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 9:45 am

Neil Patrick Harris Sings National Anthem at Yankees Game While Family Cheers Him On!

Neil Patrick Harris sang the National Anthem at the New York Yankees playoff game last night and his family cheered him on from the field!

Watching on the side of the field were Neil‘s husband David Burtka, and their adorable six-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.

The Yankees won the game from their stadium in New York City against the Cleveland Indians!

“Honored to sing the National Anthem tonight at @Yankees Stadium. And they won! I take (almost) no credit. #bucketlist,” Neil posted on Instagram after the game.
