Nick Lachey Looks Back at Marrying Vanessa for Latest 'DWTS' Dance (Video)

Nick Lachey earned his best score yet during his latest dance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 43-year-old 98 Degrees singer performed a Contemporary dance during Most Memorable Year Night on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

Nick and his partner Peta Murgatroyd earned a score of 22 out of 30 points for their performance, their highest score to date.

Nick said that his most memorable year yet was when he married his wife Vanessa Lachey, who is also competing on the show this season. She gave him a big kiss after the performance!