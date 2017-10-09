Nick Viall Lands His First Acting Role on 'Speechless'

Nick Viall just landed his first scripted acting role!

The 37-year-old former Bachelor will make his debut on ABC’s Speechless next month.

“Nick will plan a hunky B-movie actor who takes his craft way too seriously. After befriending JJ (Micah Fowler) on a set, ‘Tyson’ summons all his powers for the performance of a lifetime, deceiving Maya and Jimmy to get JJ out of hot water,” the network said in a statement.

Speechless follows a family as their their son, who has cerebral palsy and can not speak, navigates high school.

Nick‘s episode is set to air in late November.