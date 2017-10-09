Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 2:10 pm

Nina Dobrev & Jessica Szohr Support Friend Miles Teller at 'Only the Brave' Premiere

Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr pose in front of a fire truck on the red carpet at the Only the Brave premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre on Sunday (October 8) in Westwood, Calif.

The ladies were at the event to support their close friend Miles Teller, who stars in the film.

Transformers actress Isabela Moner was also in attendance.

Nina is sporting bangs right now after cutting her hair for a movie she’s filming right now.

FYI: Nina is wearing a Zac Posen dress, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Photos: WENN
