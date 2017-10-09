Noah Galvin Writes Letter to His Teenage Self for National Coming Out Day
Noah Galvin is one of many stars who have written letters to their teenage selves in advance of National Coming Out Day and JustJared.com is exclusively premiering the letter!
The piece will be featured as part of Logo and NewNowNext’s inaugural #LetterToMyself editorial series, which is live now on NewNowNext.com.
Noah is best known for his work in the ABC comedy series The Real O’Neals and he will soon be replacing Ben Platt in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.
In his letter, Noah calls out the “cool” people he once tried to impress and told his younger self to realize that just being “shiny and pretty” doesn’t make a person cool.
Click inside to read what Noah wrote to his teenage self…
Read the letter below.
Dear Teenage Noah,
Put down Reddit for like one sec.
I’m here to tell you your inability to sit still has paid off. Your addiction to work and perform is going to serve you. But there could be refinements made to the journey. So, so many refinements. The largest? Patience. Screw your self proclaimed deadlines and checklists. Focus on surrounding yourself with generous people that challenge you emotionally, and intellectually. And focus on making work that does the same to others.
Also, all those “cool” people you’re bending over backward to impress? Guess what, homie, they’re not that cool. Just cause they’re shiny and pretty, doesn’t mean they’re chill. Have patience with the people around you. Everyone, no matter their age, is going through transition—that never ends, so be better to everyone. Be graceful and gracious. Be loving. Lead with empathy. And don’t let anybody, no matter how powerful, silence you.
You have a big mouth, use it for good.
Future you.