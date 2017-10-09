Noah Galvin Writes Letter to His Teenage Self for National Coming Out Day

Noah Galvin is one of many stars who have written letters to their teenage selves in advance of National Coming Out Day and JustJared.com is exclusively premiering the letter!

The piece will be featured as part of Logo and NewNowNext’s inaugural #LetterToMyself editorial series, which is live now on NewNowNext.com.

Noah is best known for his work in the ABC comedy series The Real O’Neals and he will soon be replacing Ben Platt in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

In his letter, Noah calls out the “cool” people he once tried to impress and told his younger self to realize that just being “shiny and pretty” doesn’t make a person cool.

Click inside to read what Noah wrote to his teenage self…

Read the letter below.