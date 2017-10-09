Oprah Winfrey Jokes That She Just Deposited Two Million Dollars Into Her Bank (Video)

Oprah Winfrey joined Ellen DeGeneres for a game of “Burning Questions,” where they answered random questions and revealed some very funny and interesting information.

At one point, Ellen asked Oprah, “What is your ATM pin code?” Well, Oprah said she didn’t have one! So Oprah followed up by asking when was the last time she went to the bank.

“I went to the bank recently, because I hadn’t been since 1988,” Oprah said.

“What did you go to the bank for?” Ellen responded.

“To deposit a million dollars…I stood in line…just to do it. It felt fantastic! Actually, it was two million,” Oprah added.