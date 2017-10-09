Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 11:59 am

Outlander's Jamie & Claire (Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe) Finally Reunite!

Outlander fans have long been waiting for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) to reunite in the infamous print shop episode – and it’s happening soon!

Starz released a first look photo of the pair in bed together during the reunion episode, which will air on Sunday (October 22) at 8pm ET on Starz. The episode will be supersized, clocking in at 74 minutes in length. Yes, that means you’ll have to wait almost 2 weeks to see the reunion happen. The reunion between Jamie and Claire first began at the end of last night’s episode.

This coming Sunday, Starz will be re-airing all five previous episodes from the third season as a refresher.

See the steamy photo below and a video promo for the episode…
