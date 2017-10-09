Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 4:34 pm

Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s wife Peta Murgatroyd has broken her silence on the supposed drama behind-the-scenes between her husband and his celeb partner Vanessa Lachey.

One insider called the problem a “chemistry issue,” while another mentioned, “They’ve been fighting a lot.”

Peta, who is paired with Vanessa‘s husband Nick Lachey, wrote, “…Working on DWTS is not an easy job. A lot was made of the fact that Maks missed last week’s show, and I have to say I think very few people know how crazy this show really gets — not only physically on your body but mentally as well.”

“We care about our partners and that’s what makes it so hard sometime because you care and love each other and you want them to do so well. You invest so much time-wise and you just want them to be the best and get the best results possible at the end of the day on the Monday night. But it is difficult to deal with life, stresses, rehearsals and then show time and everything that goes along with that. This show is extremely stressful, but at the end of the day when you get those scores and your partner did well — like Vanessa has been doing week after week — then it’s all worth it. It does get difficult some times, though,” she added.

Dancing with the Stars airs tonight at 8pm ET on ABC.
