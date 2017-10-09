Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Describes the Hardships of Long Distance with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian opened up on her app about just how hard it was to be in a long distance relationship with Tristan Thompson, a professional basketball player who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Nobody says dating long distance is easy—I am so happy Tristan and I live together now! The extra miles can sometimes make many aspects frustrating. Things can get complicated—you might get sad and lonely at times. (Don’t worry, BTW, that’s totally normal!)” Khloe, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, wrote.

“However, being long distance also means you get to appreciate one another on a deeper level without the distractions of physical getting in the way. And it makes simplest things— like holding hands, eating at the same table, feeling each other’s touch, taking a walk together, smelling their hair—the sweetest when you’re in the same city again,” she added.

Khloe offered up some advice on how to keep things fresh in a long distance romance.

“Teasing is good and healthy when you’re long distance! Drop little hints about something you want to try in the bedroom next time you see them. It will give you both something to look forward to until you’re together again!

There might be hundreds or even thousands of miles between you two, but you can still share moments. Watch your favorite TV show over Facetime or do something productive, like go for a run or organize your closets together.

At the end of the day, this will be the most important thing to keep in mind as you continue to date and get to know each other. Do you both share the same dreams and ideals? Do you both want the same things out of life—and, more importantly, the relationship? If the answer is yes, then the sacrifices you’re making now will pay off big time in the long run.”