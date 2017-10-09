Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children and they snapped some selfies together while filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Monday (October 9).

Kylie took to Snapchat to share a bunch of photos and videos, including ones in which she did her makeup using Kylie Cosmetics.

“💕 I guess this is my favorite filter 💕,” Khloe wrote on Instagram along with a selfie snapped on Snapchat using the hearts filter.

That same day, Khloe and Kylie‘s sisters Kim and Kourtney were spotted going baby shopping!

