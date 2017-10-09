Prince Harry Honors Businesses Supporting the Armed Forces Community

Prince Harry is thanking some British businesses for their continued support to the Armed Forces.

The 33-year-old royal stepped out at the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards on Monday afternoon (October 9) at the Imperial War Museum in London, England.

Harry presented the award to several businesses and organizations who have supported members of the Armed Forces and their families by offering training, work placements and employment.

He also had the chance to meet with an Army veteran who said he was encouraged by his employer to attend the Invictus Games in both Orlando and Toronto.

Harry recently returned from the most recent Invictus Games, where he made his first public appearance with girlfriend Meghan Markle.