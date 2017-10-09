Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram &amp; They're Freaking Out!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 8:05 pm

Prince Harry Honors Businesses Supporting the Armed Forces Community

Prince Harry Honors Businesses Supporting the Armed Forces Community

Prince Harry is thanking some British businesses for their continued support to the Armed Forces.

The 33-year-old royal stepped out at the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards on Monday afternoon (October 9) at the Imperial War Museum in London, England.

Harry presented the award to several businesses and organizations who have supported members of the Armed Forces and their families by offering training, work placements and employment.

He also had the chance to meet with an Army veteran who said he was encouraged by his employer to attend the Invictus Games in both Orlando and Toronto.

Harry recently returned from the most recent Invictus Games, where he made his first public appearance with girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry honors businesses supporting armed forces 01
prince harry honors businesses supporting armed forces 02
prince harry honors businesses supporting armed forces 03
prince harry honors businesses supporting armed forces 04
prince harry honors businesses supporting armed forces 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr