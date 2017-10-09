Prince Harry Teams Up with Ministry of Defence To Launch Armed Forces Mental Health Traning!

Prince Harry is teaming up with the Ministry of Defence to help promote a new mental health strategy for Armed Forces personnel and veterans!

The 33-year-old royal and The Royal Foundation will work with the MoD to offer targeted training, support and advice that can be shared across the whole Armed Forces family.

“Quite simply, these men and women are prized assets which need to be continually invested in. We surely have to think of them as high-performance athletes, carrying all their kit, equipment and a rifle,” Harry expressed while speaking at an event on mental health at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday (October 9) in London, England.

“Crucially, fighting fitness is not just about physical fitness. It is just as much about mental fitness too,” Harry continued. “The military has faced the challenge of dealing with things like post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression. Today we are saying that taking mental health seriously is what professional and dedicated servicemen and women must do to be above the rest and leading from the front.”



Prince Harry & Michael Fallon unveil MOD mental health initiative