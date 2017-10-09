Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 12:58 pm

Prince Harry Teams Up with Ministry of Defence To Launch Armed Forces Mental Health Traning!

Prince Harry Teams Up with Ministry of Defence To Launch Armed Forces Mental Health Traning!

Prince Harry is teaming up with the Ministry of Defence to help promote a new mental health strategy for Armed Forces personnel and veterans!

The 33-year-old royal and The Royal Foundation will work with the MoD to offer targeted training, support and advice that can be shared across the whole Armed Forces family.

“Quite simply, these men and women are prized assets which need to be continually invested in. We surely have to think of them as high-performance athletes, carrying all their kit, equipment and a rifle,” Harry expressed while speaking at an event on mental health at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday (October 9) in London, England.

“Crucially, fighting fitness is not just about physical fitness. It is just as much about mental fitness too,” Harry continued. “The military has faced the challenge of dealing with things like post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression. Today we are saying that taking mental health seriously is what professional and dedicated servicemen and women must do to be above the rest and leading from the front.”


Prince Harry & Michael Fallon unveil MOD mental health initiative
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry teams up with ministry of defence to launch armed forces mental health 01
prince harry teams up with ministry of defence to launch armed forces mental health 02
prince harry teams up with ministry of defence to launch armed forces mental health 03
prince harry teams up with ministry of defence to launch armed forces mental health 04
prince harry teams up with ministry of defence to launch armed forces mental health 05

Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr