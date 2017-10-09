Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 12:58 pm

Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Pregnant with Second Child!

Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Pregnant with Second Child!

Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton is pregnant with her second child!

The 27-year-old announced the news on Instagram with the help of her hubby Adam Dirks and their son Tobias, 2.

“More than thankful to share our joyous news!!! #babyinthere #babyonboard,” she posted on her Instagram account.

If you don’t know, Bethany was the victim of a 2003 shark attack, where she lost one of her arms. She came back with extreme resilience to continue her celebrated surfing career.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their pregnancy!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Dirks, Bethany Hamilton, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr