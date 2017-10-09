Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Pregnant with Second Child!

Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton is pregnant with her second child!

The 27-year-old announced the news on Instagram with the help of her hubby Adam Dirks and their son Tobias, 2.

“More than thankful to share our joyous news!!! #babyinthere #babyonboard,” she posted on her Instagram account.

If you don’t know, Bethany was the victim of a 2003 shark attack, where she lost one of her arms. She came back with extreme resilience to continue her celebrated surfing career.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their pregnancy!