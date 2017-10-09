Top Stories
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe to Make Debutante Ball Debut!

Ava Phillippe is set to make her debut at a Debutante Ball in Paris next month!

The 18-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe will be dressed by Giambattista Valli in a haute couture gown for Le Bal des Débutantes on November 25.

Ava is one of six American debutantes and she will be escorted by Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, according to Vanity Fair.

Le Bal des Débutantes, held at the Peninsula Paris hotel this year, features young women from all around the world who come from notable families.
