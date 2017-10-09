Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 2:04 am

Ricky Martin & Fiance Jwan Yosef Leave LA to Help Puerto Rico!

Ricky Martin & Fiance Jwan Yosef Leave LA to Help Puerto Rico!

Ricky Martin and his fiance Jwan Yosef are helping out Ricky‘s home country of Puerto Rico!

Ricky and Jwan were spotted departing from LAX Airport on Sunday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

Ricky recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he would be returning to Puerto Rico to help citizens struggling to recover from the disastrous damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

“I’m going back on Sunday with a FedEx plane filled with basic necessities – 120,000 pounds of necessities,” he told the crowd at Ellen.

Ricky has incredibly raised nearly $3 million to date for Puerto Rico. If you’d like to help out and donate as well, head to YouCaring.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
ricky martin puerto 01
ricky martin puerto 02
ricky martin puerto 03
ricky martin puerto 04
ricky martin puerto 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr