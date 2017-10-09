Ricky Martin & Fiance Jwan Yosef Leave LA to Help Puerto Rico!

Ricky Martin and his fiance Jwan Yosef are helping out Ricky‘s home country of Puerto Rico!

Ricky and Jwan were spotted departing from LAX Airport on Sunday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

Ricky recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he would be returning to Puerto Rico to help citizens struggling to recover from the disastrous damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

“I’m going back on Sunday with a FedEx plane filled with basic necessities – 120,000 pounds of necessities,” he told the crowd at Ellen.

Ricky has incredibly raised nearly $3 million to date for Puerto Rico. If you’d like to help out and donate as well, head to YouCaring.com.