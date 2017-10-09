Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump!
Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary are already so in love with their upcoming addition!
The 40-year-old entertainer and the 22-year-old pregnant model are expecting their first child in March of next year.
April took to her Instagram to show off her tiny baby bump while wearing a bikini.
“Already so in love with you,” April captioned the photo, adding a heart.
The couple shared their pregnancy news back in August and revealed that the baby is due on Robin‘s late father Alan‘s birthday.
Check out April‘s sweet baby bump photo below…