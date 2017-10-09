Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump!

Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary are already so in love with their upcoming addition!

The 40-year-old entertainer and the 22-year-old pregnant model are expecting their first child in March of next year.

April took to her Instagram to show off her tiny baby bump while wearing a bikini.

“Already so in love with you,” April captioned the photo, adding a heart.

The couple shared their pregnancy news back in August and revealed that the baby is due on Robin‘s late father Alan‘s birthday.

Check out April‘s sweet baby bump photo below…