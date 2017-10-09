Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump!

Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 7:22 pm

Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary are already so in love with their upcoming addition!

The 40-year-old entertainer and the 22-year-old pregnant model are expecting their first child in March of next year.

April took to her Instagram to show off her tiny baby bump while wearing a bikini.

“Already so in love with you,” April captioned the photo, adding a heart.

The couple shared their pregnancy news back in August and revealed that the baby is due on Robin‘s late father Alan‘s birthday.

Check out April‘s sweet baby bump photo below…
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
