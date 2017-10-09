Sasha Pieterse Dedicates 'DWTS' Dance to Her Fiance (Video)

Sasha Pieterse hits the dance floor with her partner Gleb Savchenko during the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars.

The 21-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress performed a foxtrot during the Most Memorable Year Night on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

Sasha earned a score of 24 out of 30, which was a big improvement from her 19 from last week.

Sasha dedicated her performance this week to her fiance Hudson Sheaffer. She opened up about the day that he proposed to her and how she can’t wait to be his wife.