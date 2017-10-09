Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram &amp; They're Freaking Out!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:02 pm

Sasha Pieterse Dedicates 'DWTS' Dance to Her Fiance (Video)

Sasha Pieterse Dedicates 'DWTS' Dance to Her Fiance (Video)

Sasha Pieterse hits the dance floor with her partner Gleb Savchenko during the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars.

The 21-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress performed a foxtrot during the Most Memorable Year Night on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

Sasha earned a score of 24 out of 30, which was a big improvement from her 19 from last week.

Sasha dedicated her performance this week to her fiance Hudson Sheaffer. She opened up about the day that he proposed to her and how she can’t wait to be his wife.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Gleb Savchenko, Sasha Pieterse

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr