Mon, 09 October 2017 at 12:25 pm

Taylor Swift Books Two Concerts for December!

Taylor Swift has announced two concert dates in December – her first shows since this past February!

The 27-year-old entertainer has teased a 2018 tour, and these concerts are seemingly a pre-cursor to her big kick off.

Taylor will be performing at California radio station 99.7 Now!’s Poptopia on December 2 and Chicago’s B96 Jingle Bash on December 7. The lineups include lots of other artists like Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Backstreet Boys and Khalid, so these are not solo shows.

Taylor‘s upcoming album Reputation will hit stores on November 10.
Photos: Getty
