Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Taylor Swift always loves to interact with her fans and she made some of her biggest fans freak out this weekend when she lurked on their Instagrams!

The 27-year-old singer popped into some Instagram live streams and chatted with them on the feeds. She also sent some fans direct messages and liked a whole bunch of photos.

Fans naturally have been posting all the screencaps of Taylor lurking on their social media accounts and we’ve gathered some of the best ones.

One fan asked Taylor where the 10 minute version of “All Too Well” is and she had the best answer.

Click through the slideshow to see what Taylor said to fans on social media…