Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 4:15 pm

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Next Slide »

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Taylor Swift always loves to interact with her fans and she made some of her biggest fans freak out this weekend when she lurked on their Instagrams!

The 27-year-old singer popped into some Instagram live streams and chatted with them on the feeds. She also sent some fans direct messages and liked a whole bunch of photos.

Fans naturally have been posting all the screencaps of Taylor lurking on their social media accounts and we’ve gathered some of the best ones.

One fan asked Taylor where the 10 minute version of “All Too Well” is and she had the best answer.

Click through the slideshow to see what Taylor said to fans on social media…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr