Mon, 09 October 2017 at 9:57 am

Timothee Chalamet & Armie Hammer Bring 'Call Me By Your Name' To BFI London Film Fest!

Timothee Chalamet strikes a pose alongside his co-star Armie Hammer while attending a photocall for their latest film Call Me By Your Name held during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on October 9, 2017 in London, England.

The 21-year-old actor and Armie, 31, were joined at the event by co-star Esther Garrel and director Luca Guadagnino.

“London Bound… ✈️,” Timothee wrote on his Twitter account. “If I can defeat my jet lag I’ll have some time to myself in London tomorrow, any recommendations ??”

Armie recently came to the film’s defense after it gained some backlash for the age difference between the lead roles.
Credit: John Phillips; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Esther Garrel, Luca Guadagnino, Timothee Chalamet

