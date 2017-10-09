Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 7:06 pm

Timothee Chalamet & Armie Hammer Premiere 'Call Me By Your Name' in London!

Timothee Chalamet & Armie Hammer Premiere 'Call Me By Your Name' in London!

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer looked so sharp at the premiere of Call Me By Your Name!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the premiere on Monday night (October 9) during the BFI London Film Festival in London, England.

They were also joined by co-star Esther Garrel and director Luca Guadagnino.

The film follows the the relationship between a 17-year-old American-Italian boy and an American student who comes to live at his family’s home for the summer.

Armie recently came to the film’s defense after it gained some backlash for the age difference between the lead roles.

Call Me By Your Name is set to hit theaters on November 24th.

FYI: Armie is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna.
Photos: Getty
