Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tyler Posey is opening up about his private video leak for the first time.

If you remember, the 25-year-old Teen Wolf star, along with his co-star Cody Christian, sadly fell victim to a round of leaked private videos back in January, leading fans to rally their support on social media.

When asked about the leaked footage at the Noods Before Dark party on Friday (October 6), Tyler laughed and told Us Weekly, “I don’t care. It puts less stress [on you] if you just brush it off.”

Tyler, who portrays an identity thief in the upcoming film Decoy, also dished on his real-life identity theft situation. “I got a letter in the mail saying I’m a victim of a case of somebody who hacked iCloud. I think I had my identity taken. I think I’ve had it stolen.”

If he had the chance to steal anyone else’s identity, Tyler said it would be “Tom DeLonge from Blink 182. I would steal his identity circa 2002 era. I would go back in time for that.”

