Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram &amp; They're Freaking Out!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:19 pm

Vanessa Lachey Performs Moving Dance for Her Family on 'DWTS' (Video)

Vanessa Lachey Performs Moving Dance for Her Family on 'DWTS' (Video)

Vanessa Lachey gets dipped by her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy while performing together on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old entertainer and former MTV VJ reunited with Maks this week after the dancer took the week off last week amid rumors that they’re not getting along. Make sure to read what his wife Peta Murgatroyd said about what has been going on.

Vanessa‘s performance for Most Memorable Year Night was dedicated to her family and she opened up about her difficult birth with her third child.

The team earned a score of 24 out of 30 points for their rumba.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, vanessa lachey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr