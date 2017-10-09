Vanessa Lachey Performs Moving Dance for Her Family on 'DWTS' (Video)

Vanessa Lachey gets dipped by her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy while performing together on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old entertainer and former MTV VJ reunited with Maks this week after the dancer took the week off last week amid rumors that they’re not getting along. Make sure to read what his wife Peta Murgatroyd said about what has been going on.

Vanessa‘s performance for Most Memorable Year Night was dedicated to her family and she opened up about her difficult birth with her third child.

The team earned a score of 24 out of 30 points for their rumba.