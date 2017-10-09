Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:53 pm

Victoria Arlen Dances from Wheelchair to Her Feet for Emotional 'DWTS' Performance (Video)

Victoria Arlen Dances from Wheelchair to Her Feet for Emotional 'DWTS' Performance (Video)

Victoria Arlen gave one of the most emotional and inspirational performances of the night on Dancing With the Stars!

The 23-year-old former paralympian and current ESPN reporter performed alongside her partner Val Chmerkovskiy on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

For Most Memorable Year Night, Victoria did a dance in which she started in her wheelchair and then learned to walk, and the dance, again.

Victoria and Val‘s Foxtrot dance set to the tune of OneRepublic‘s “I Lived” earned the team a score of 27 points out of 30.
