Zac Efron & His Brother Dylan Test Out Gear on a Road Trip & There Are Shirtless Moments (Video)

Zac Efron and his younger brother Dylan have new jobs as gear testers for Columbia Sportswear and they just shared a video from their road trip to Glacier National Park!

During the fun trip to the national park, the Efron brothers went fishing, camping, hiking, and climbing.

The three-minute clip they shared even has some shirtless moments!

“I grew up in a small town surrounded by wilderness, so for me, the clearest way to reconnect with myself, to find myself, is through the wilderness,” Zac says in the video.



The Efrons | Tested Tough