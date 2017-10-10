'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Shuts Down Production Due to California Wildfires

Production of season two of 13 Reasons Whysons Why has been halted due to the wildfires in Northern California.

The hit Netflix show films in Vallejo, California, the area that has suffered from more than 20 wildfires fueled from the Santa Ana winds and dry conditions causing hundreds of people to be displaced from their homes.

Filming has been put on hiatus for Wednesday and Thursday, with production set to resume on Sunday (Friday and Saturday were already planned days off), Deadline reports.

Cast and crew members who wanted to leave have been flown home as a courtesy since many of them live in the fire zones.

Season two of 13 Reasons Why is set to return in 2018.