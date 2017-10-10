Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Come Forward as Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Victims

Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have both separately come forward as victims of Harvey Weinstein.

The two stars spoke separately with the New York Times about Harvey‘s sexual harassment allegations, as well as his new rape allegations which came to light today.

“I was petrified,” Gwyneth told the publication about her incident, which occurred when she was 22-years-old while and filming her 1996 movie Emma. Gwyneth detailed an incident at a hotel room where Harvey wanted to give massages. At the time, Gwyneth was dating Brad Pitt, and Brad confronted Harvey after Gwyneth told him what happened. Gwyneth also says Harvey threatened her to never say anything about what happened. She later made Shapespeare in Love with Harvey, and won an Oscar for the movie.

Angelina said the incident between her and Harvey occurred during the late 90s when she was promoting Playing By Heart.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Angelina said. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”