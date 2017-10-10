Angelina Jolie Steps Out for 'Jane' Premiere Ahead of Releasing Harvey Weinstein Statement

Angelina Jolie flashes a big smile alongside Dr. Jane Goodall and Courteney Monroe, CEO National Geographic Global Networks, ahead of the premiere of National Geographic documentary films’ Jane held at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday (October 9) in Hollywood.

Jane, which hits theaters on October 20, is the story of how Jane Goodall became Jane Goodall – using footage shot by future husband Hugo van Lawick of her first experiences in Gombe, Tanzinia in the 1960’s.

Previously thought to be lost forever, the footage was only recently discovered in a storage unit, and has been now masterfully intercut with interviews of present day Jane Goodall to provide an in-depth portrait of her life.

Angelina showed her support for the documentary just hours before coming forward as a victim of Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual harassment allegations, as well as his new rape allegations which came to light today.