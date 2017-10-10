Top Stories
Anthony Bourdain Supports Girlfriend Asia Argento After Revealing Alleged Harvey Weinstein Rape

Anthony Bourdain Supports Girlfriend Asia Argento After Revealing Alleged Harvey Weinstein Rape

Asia Argento is one of the women who bravely came forward today in allegations that Harvey Weinstein forcibly performed oral intercourse on her in 1997, and now her boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, is publicly supporting her.

“He asks me to give a massage. I was, like, ‘Look man, I am no f—–g fool.’ But, looking back, I am a f—–g fool. And I am still trying to come to grips with what happened,” Asia recalled about her non-consensual encounter with Harvey in a hotel room in France decades ago. “It wouldn’t stop. It was a nightmare.”

“.@AsiaArgento I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world,” Anthony tweeted. “Can we use the word “rapist” now? #Weinstein”

Anthony, a celebrity chef and TV personality, and Asia first went public with their relationship back in February.
