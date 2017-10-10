Top Stories
Tue, 10 October 2017 at 2:23 am

Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke Look Thoroughly Chic at 'Thoroughbreds' Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke Look Thoroughly Chic at 'Thoroughbreds' Premiere

Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads at the international premiere of their new movie Thoroughbreds!

The actresses hit the red carpet for the big event held during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Monday (October 9) in London, England.

They were joined by director Cory Finley.

Olivia rocked a black leather mini dress featuring an elaborate white lace top, completing her look with shiny black pumps and her hair styled into an updo.

Anya opted for a blue and green dress adorned with a metallic flower-print design and a ruffled bow. She finished off her look with an assortment of silver and gold accessories, pink lipstick, and her hair pulled back in a slick bun.

In Thoroughbreds, two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems-no matter what the cost.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on March 9, 2018! (Check out the official teaser art and poster here.)

FYI: Olivia is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Anya is wearing Gucci.

10+ pictures inside of Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke at the premiere…

Posted to: Anya Taylor Joy, Olivia Cooke

