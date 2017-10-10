Barack Obama Issues Statement in Response to Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Former President Barack Obama is speaking out about Harvey Weinstein‘s ongoing sexual harassment scandal, which has already cost the film producer his job and his wife.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status,” Barack said in a statement.

“We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.

Harvey was a significant fundraiser and donor to Barack‘s campaigns. Malia Obama also did an internship at the Weinstein Company in New York earlier this year.