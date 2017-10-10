Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 7:33 pm

Barack Obama Issues Statement in Response to Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Barack Obama Issues Statement in Response to Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Former President Barack Obama is speaking out about Harvey Weinstein‘s ongoing sexual harassment scandal, which has already cost the film producer his job and his wife.

Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status,” Barack said in a statement.

“We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.

Harvey was a significant fundraiser and donor to Barack‘s campaigns. Malia Obama also did an internship at the Weinstein Company in New York earlier this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Yana Paskova; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Barack Obama, Harvey Weinstein, Michelle Obama

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr