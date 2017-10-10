Bella Hadid Rocks Two Hot Outfits While Celebrating 21st Birthday With Sister Gigi Hadid!

Bella Hadid is having one fabulously star-studded birthday celebration!

The newly 21-year-old model, who rang in her birthday on Monday (October 9), celebrated her special day later that evening at Cipriani Downtown in New York City.

After stepping out of her mother Yolanda‘s apartment with sister Gigi Hadid earlier in the evening, Bella was later spotted rocking ripped jeans and a cropped racing style top that showed off her toned torso.

Drake was also spotted celebrating with the model, as was soon-to-be father Travis Scott. (Kylie Jenner was not in attendance.)

Bella also posted some glam pics from inside the event on her Instagram.

Happy birthday, Bella!