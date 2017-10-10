Top Stories
Ben Affleck Releases Statement After Harvey Weinstein Rape Allegations: It 'Made Me Sick'

Ben Affleck is the latest celebrity to release a statement about the alleged sexual misconduct accusations surrounding Harvey Weinstein.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” Ben wrote on his Facebook.

Ben then referenced the rape allegations, which came to light hours ago. “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power,” Ben said.

Ben and Harvey have worked together over the years, including on his first film, 1997′s Good Will Hunting.
