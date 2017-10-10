Blac Chyna Dons Silky Orange Gown for Miami Beach Event

Blac Chyna stunned in a plunging, tangerine-colored outfit while attending a Blowpro event this weekend!

The 29-year-old model rocked a trendy top knot at the event held on Sunday (October 8) in Miami.

The next day, she was seen arriving at LAX Airport in Los Angeles sporting a black and white sweatsuit, metallic sneakers, and a Louis Vuitton bag.

She completed her look with a pink backpack, black sunglasses, rings, and a bracelet.

ICYMI, Chyna and her ex Rob Kardashian are currently being sued by Chyna‘s other ex Pilot Jones for defamation and cyberbullying.

