Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 9:07 pm

Bob Weinstein Slams 'Very Sick' Brother Harvey Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Bob Weinstein Slams 'Very Sick' Brother Harvey Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Harvey Weinstein‘s brother Bob is speaking out against to slam his brother amid his sexual harassment scandal.

Bob – who is a co-founder and board member in the Weinstein Company – says his brother is releasing fake stories to reflect the heat away from him.

“My brother Harvey is obviously a very sick man,” Bob told TMZ. “I’ve urged him to seek immediate professional help because he is in dire need of it. His remorse and apologies to the victims of his abuse are hollow. He said he would go away for help and has yet to do so.”

Harvey is reportedly blaming Bob for leaking the sexual harassment story to the NY Times in order to get him removed from the production company.

Bob continues: “He has proven himself to be a world class liar and now rather than seeking help he is looking to blame others. His assertion is categorically untrue from A to Z. I pray he gets the help that he needs and I believe that it is him behind all of these stories to distract from his own failure to get help.”

Since women started coming forward against Harvey, the movie producer has lost both his job and his wife.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr