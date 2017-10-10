Bob Weinstein Slams 'Very Sick' Brother Harvey Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Harvey Weinstein‘s brother Bob is speaking out against to slam his brother amid his sexual harassment scandal.

Bob – who is a co-founder and board member in the Weinstein Company – says his brother is releasing fake stories to reflect the heat away from him.

“My brother Harvey is obviously a very sick man,” Bob told TMZ. “I’ve urged him to seek immediate professional help because he is in dire need of it. His remorse and apologies to the victims of his abuse are hollow. He said he would go away for help and has yet to do so.”

Harvey is reportedly blaming Bob for leaking the sexual harassment story to the NY Times in order to get him removed from the production company.

Bob continues: “He has proven himself to be a world class liar and now rather than seeking help he is looking to blame others. His assertion is categorically untrue from A to Z. I pray he gets the help that he needs and I believe that it is him behind all of these stories to distract from his own failure to get help.”

Since women started coming forward against Harvey, the movie producer has lost both his job and his wife.