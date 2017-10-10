Bruno Mars Performs Amazing Acoustic Version of 'That's What I Like' - Watch Now!

Bruno Mars performed an amazing acoustic version of his hit song “That’s What I Like” while making an appearance on Charlie Rose.

In addition to the never-before-seen performance, the 32-year-old entertainer also sat down for an in-depth interview.

If you missed the news, Bruno will be debuting his first-ever primetime special, Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, on Wednesday (November 29) at 10pm ET on CBS.

Watch Bruno’s amazing performance of “That’s What I Like” below…