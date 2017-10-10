Top Stories
Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 6:52 pm

Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary Watched 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer

Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary Watched 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer

The newly released trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi just got even more emotional.

The film stars the late Carrie Fisher, who sadly died in December, in her final film appearance as General Leia Organa. Plenty of fans tuned in on Monday (October 9) to watch the premiere of the trailer – including Carrie‘s beloved therapy dog, Gary.

“Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars,” Gary “wrote” on his Instagram.

The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

See Gary‘s heartbreaking post below.

A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Daniel Boczarski; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr