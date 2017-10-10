Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary Watched 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer

The newly released trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi just got even more emotional.

The film stars the late Carrie Fisher, who sadly died in December, in her final film appearance as General Leia Organa. Plenty of fans tuned in on Monday (October 9) to watch the premiere of the trailer – including Carrie‘s beloved therapy dog, Gary.

“Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars,” Gary “wrote” on his Instagram.



The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

See Gary‘s heartbreaking post below.