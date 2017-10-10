Top Stories
Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 2:05 pm

Charlie Puth Breaks Into a Sweat When Ellen DeGeneres Asks Him Who 'Attention' Is About - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres is putting Charlie Puth on the spot!

The daytime TV host, who was one of the first to recognize Charlie‘s talent by inviting him on her show back in 2011, brought the VoiceNotes singer back onto her show once again on Tuesday (October 10).

During the chat, Ellen brought up Charlie‘s many shirtless photos on social media and playfully poked fun at the singer for showing off.

She also asked Charlie who he wrote “Attention” about – and he got super flustered!

“My heart’s racing right now,” he stammered. “I’m freaking out right now…it is somebody…I’m sweating right now!”

Watch him react to Ellen‘s tough questioning below!


Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
