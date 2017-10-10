Charlize Theron on Harvey Weinstein Allegations: I Can't Say I'm Surprised

Charlize Theron has released a statement about Harvey Weinstein‘s multiple allegations surrounding rape and sexual harassment.

“The women who have spoken about their abuse are brave and heroic and although I didn’t have a personal experience like this with Harvey Weinstein, I unfortunately cannot say I’m surprised,” Charlize wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “This culture has always existed, not just in Hollywood but across the world. And many men in positions of power have gotten away with it for far too long. We cannot blame the victims here. A lot of these woman are young, just starting out in their respective fields, and have absolutely no way to stand up to a man with so much influence, much greater than theirs. If they speak up, they are shut down, and that could be the end of their career. This is all a positive step forward in changing that culture, and these young women need to know that they have a support system should anything like this happen to them. And I want you all the know I support you.”

