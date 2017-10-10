Chris Evans' Dog Dodger Joins Him on 'Avengers 4' Set!

Chris Evans takes his dog Dodger for a walk around the back lot of the Avengers 4 set on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in Fayetteville, Ga.

The 36-year-old actor is reprising his role as Captain America in the upcoming fourth Avengers movie and he was spotted on set with his blond hair over the weekend.

Chris has been vocal about his love for his dog on social media and last month, he posted a video of their reunion after 10 weeks apart. Make sure to watch the super cute clip!