Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Supports Him at 'Thor: Ragnarok' Premiere!

Chris Hemsworth hits the red carpet with his wife Elsa Pataky by his side at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok on Tuesday (October 10) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actor is reprising his role as Thor for his fifth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Chris tweeted that day about the meaning of the word Ragnarok.

“The world renowned Australian dictionary says that Ragnarok is when one partakes in rock n roll while wearing rags,” he said.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3!