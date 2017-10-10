Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 11:51 pm

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Supports Him at 'Thor: Ragnarok' Premiere!

Chris Hemsworth hits the red carpet with his wife Elsa Pataky by his side at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok on Tuesday (October 10) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actor is reprising his role as Thor for his fifth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Chris tweeted that day about the meaning of the word Ragnarok.

“The world renowned Australian dictionary says that Ragnarok is when one partakes in rock n roll while wearing rags,” he said.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3!
Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

