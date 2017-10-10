Country Singer Russell Dickerson Explains Five Things You Don't Know About Him!

Russell Dickerson is a rising star in the country music world that you should keep an eye on and he’s opening up to JustJared.com about five things you probably don’t know about him.

The 30-year-old entertainer is releasing his debut album Yours on Friday (October 13) and it has spent several weeks as the number one country music pre-order!

Here are the five things to know about Russell:

I wore swim trunks and cowboy boots to college graduation: Took me 6 years to finally graduate so I had to go out in RD fashion! As I walked across the stage you could totally see I definitely wasn't wearing pants and my parents thought for sure I was naked and about to moon the entire arena! Haha, Pops was not amused however my mom, the next year for Christmas, gave me a graduation nutcracker with swim trunks and all – HAHA!

I subbed for a screamer in a metal band: Yea, it was good – haha! At first I didn't know any of the words so I just jumped around and was just mumbling nonsense. Then they actually begged me to stay but I knew it wasn't my path or style for sure.

I can do a mean Jim Carrey & Chris Farley impersonation: My go to lines — "Wellllll Looks like we got ourself a Bill Shakespeare here dad. I heard you weren't using your papers for writin' but for rooooooolin doobies!" Jim Carrey any and every line from Ace Ventura, "Theressssss someone on the wing… some… thing" "Yyyyyyak" and Dumb & Dumber "You sold our Petey to a blind kid?! … Harry, I took care of it…"

I'm known as "Uncle Russy Ducky" : Our little nieces gave me this nickname. They also came up with awesome names for pets, Stinky Pizza the goldfish and Sponge Bob Moana Princess the hermit crab.

I wrote and co-produced every song on my upcoming debut album: SOOOOOOO STOKED to share with you guys and the world!!!!!! My debut album Yours will be out on October 13th!

Make sure to pre-order the album now on iTunes and watch the “Yours” music video below!



“Yours” // OFFICIAL VIDEO // Russell Dickerson