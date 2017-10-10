Top Stories
Tue, 10 October 2017 at 9:40 am

Donald Trump Blames ESPN's Ratings on Jemele Hill

Donald Trump Blames ESPN's Ratings on Jemele Hill

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to put down ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, who was suspended by the network after speaking out about the President and the NFL kneeling controversy.

Jemele has been outspoken against the President on Twitter, and now, he’s decided to tweet about her.

“With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have “tanked,” in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!” Trump tweeted in the early morning hours of (October 10).

Jemele was suspended by ESPN after a “second violation of our social media guidelines.”
  • disqus_KwgiMZNJ54

    dude. what’s with this guy’s obsession with ratings??

  • bennfbeckmaN

    The President of the United States, Ladies and Gentlemen.

    God, what a disgrace.

  • Casey C

    can someone please teach this asshole how to use quotation marks, because it makes this tweet not mean what he wants it to

  • Casey C

    he’s a narcissistic reality tv star, what do you expect?

  • Pitysaurus_rex

    Aren’t his approval ratings the worst of any president, ever? The orange fuhrer should shut his mouth and focus on running the country.

  • Mrs. Freeze

    His ratings have dropped to 32%