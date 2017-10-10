Donald Trump Blames ESPN's Ratings on Jemele Hill

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to put down ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, who was suspended by the network after speaking out about the President and the NFL kneeling controversy.

Jemele has been outspoken against the President on Twitter, and now, he’s decided to tweet about her.

“With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have “tanked,” in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!” Trump tweeted in the early morning hours of (October 10).

Jemele was suspended by ESPN after a “second violation of our social media guidelines.”