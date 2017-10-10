Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 12:19 am

Donna Karan Apologizes After Defending Harvey Weinstein: 'My Statements Were Taken Out of Context'

Donna Karan Apologizes After Defending Harvey Weinstein: 'My Statements Were Taken Out of Context'

Designer Donna Karan is clarifying her statements after defending friend Harvey Weinstein who was recently accused of decades of sexual harassment by multiple women.

During an interview, the 69-year-old fashion designer implied that women may be “asking for it” based on the way they dress and present themselves.

Donna is now adjusting her stance, sating that her answer was not representative of how she feels or believes.

“Last night, I was honored at the Cinemoi Fashion Film Awards in Hollywood and while answering a question on the red carpet I made a statement that unfortunately is not representative of how I feel or what I believe,” Donna said in a statement.

She added, “I have spent my life championing women. My life has been dedicated to dressing and addressing the needs of women, empowering them and promoting equal rights. My statements were taken out of context and do not represent how I feel about the current situation concerning Harvey Weinstein.”

“I believe that sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual. I am truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim,” Donna concluded.

